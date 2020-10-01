Montgomery County goes #FoamFree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Restaurants in Maryland will no longer be able to sell food or beverages in Styrofoam containers.

Following a three year effort with environmental and community advocacy groups, this first in the nation ban takes a step towards eliminating harmful environmental waste.

Styrofoam cannot be effectively recycled which causes littering in our streets and water ways. not only does it cause permanent damage to our ecosystems, but also our bodies from the chemicals it absorbes.

This legislation was sponsored by Senator Cheryl Kagan who takes pride in Maryland being at the forefront of this movement.

If you are served take out in Styrofoam say something to the manager or report it to your local board of health. There will be a warning then a fine if they do not comply.