Montgomery County free Ride On fare extended

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Montgomery County, free rides on the county’s bus services have been extended an additional six months.

The Ride On service was originally set to end next month. However, the Montgomery County Council reviewed an equity study, and found that 47% of Ride On customers have an annual household income below $30,000.

In an effort to ensure families are able to save money and commute to work or other essential activities. The council has expanded Free ride on service through July 2, 2022.

“As so many are still struggling financially because of the pandemic, free bus fares have collectively saved our hard-working residents millions of dollars in commuting costs,” said Council President Tom Hucker, who is the chair of the Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee. “The Council’s action today aligns with our climate and racial equity goals and eliminates the cost burden from our lowest-income residents as they continue to use public transportation to reach their jobs and conduct essential activities.”

“Throughout my time on the Council I have pushed to make public transportation more affordable and accessible to all residents,” said Councilmember Hans Riemer, who is also a member of the T&E Committee and serves as chair of the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee. “After leading the push this year to make Ride On free permanently for seniors and people with disabilities, I am glad to support this extension of a fare holiday for all riders.”

View the council’s full report here.