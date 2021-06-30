Montgomery County Fire and Rescue urges residents to get decks inspected

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The last couple of years Montgomery County has had one significant deck collapse every year, and just this weekend nine people were injured after a deck collapsed in Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue say the collapse most likely happened because of overcrowding. 95% of the time collapses happen because of a failed ledger attachment, which is where the deck meets the house.

Spokesperson for the Fire Department, Pete Piringer says many homeowners’ decks were built in the 80s so inspections are crucial to avoid any future issues. If you are doing your own check you should look out for water damage, soft sections in the wood, wobbly handrails, and loose nuts or bolts.

“What I’ve learned is that a deck will last about 15 to 25 years, certainly you can prolong that life if you properly maintain it,” Piringer said.

Each May the county offers free deck inspections and there is some discussion that the building inspector may be taking a look at decks in this specific Germantown neighborhood following this recent incident. You also can call 3-1-1 if you have any questions.