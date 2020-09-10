MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A flash flood warning has been issued for several areas in Montgomery County including Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Burtonsville, and White Oak until 4:30 p.m.
The Montgomery County Emergency Communications has issued a Condition Red due to an overflow of calls. Officials have performed several water rescues throughout the county and several roads have been closed. Drivers are being urged to not drive through areas that area to be flooding, instead turn around and find an alternative route.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Montgomery County Fire and Rescue perform several water rescues due to flooding
