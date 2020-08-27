Montgomery County Fire and Rescue deployed to assist with Hurricane Laura response

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – 45 members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue have been activated and deployed to the Gulf Region Wednesday night as a “Type 3” Urban Search and Rescue Task Force with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to Chief Spokesperson of MCFR Peter Piringer, Maryland Task Force One based out of Rockville was activated Wednesday evening and deployed to the Gulf Region to assist with Urban Search and Rescue.

Members of Prince George’s County Fire Department and Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services are also part of the task force.

“Weather won’t be the only challenge in this deployment,” Piringer said. “This is the first deployment during a pandemic.”

Piringer said the team has made preparations throughout the day for the activation and the task force left Rockville late Wednesday night.

