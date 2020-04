Officials to pass bill that will require additional voting site in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Mongomery County Fire and Rescue arrived to 11800 block Clairidge Rd, Wheaton due to an automatic fire alarm.

According to officials, firefighters found several small suspicious fires. Fire investigators report $5,000 of damage and determined the cause of fires to be arson.

If anyone has any information contact the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department or the arson tip line (240) 777-2263.