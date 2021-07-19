Montgomery County Fair returns in August

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Montgomery County Fair

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Montgomery County Fair will resume this year from August 13 to August 21.

Guests will be able to enjoy rides, games, animals, and much more. Fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask, although those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a masks. There are currently no requirements to maintain social distance but over 70 sanitizing stations will be located throughout the Fairgrounds.

Tickets and more information on the fair can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories