Montgomery County Fair returns in August

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Montgomery County Fair will resume this year from August 13 to August 21.

Guests will be able to enjoy rides, games, animals, and much more. Fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask, although those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a masks. There are currently no requirements to maintain social distance but over 70 sanitizing stations will be located throughout the Fairgrounds.

Tickets and more information on the fair can be found here.