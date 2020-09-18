Montgomery County extends pool season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Although summer is coming to a close, Montgomery County has decided to extend their outdoor pool season to October 4.

Montgomery County Recreation’s Carmen Berrios said since pools didn’t open up initially at the beginning of the season, they wanted to give the community more time to spend in the water.

“Our outdoor summer pool pass which was scheduled to expire on Labor Day, September 7 was extended at no cost through October 4,” Berrios said. “So if you bought a summer outdoor pool pass, it is still good and we will still accept it at our outdoor pools through the end of the extended summer outdoor pool season.”

Berrios said the pools are open on modified schedules to accommodate school hours and weekends.