Montgomery County expands housing opportunities for older residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has officially enacted ZTA 21-02, a bill that will allow property managers to develop multiple building types to fit the needs of our aging population and those with disabilities. This is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusion and diversity within the area.

Community leaders say this bill is important because it allows for independent living facilities to have more housing options when it is built.

Prior to this bill, under certain zoning codes, property managers had to build a mid rise or a high rise for independent living facilities, but now there will be a greater diversity of housing to benefit more residents.

“I hope that we’ll have more opportunities for more of our residents. It is important for community members to feel included despite age or disability,” said Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County councilmember for district one.

The bill will go into law in 90 days.