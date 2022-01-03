Montgomery County Executive tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich tested positive for COVID-19, but the council says he will maintain his responsibilities while sick.

In a public statement, the Montgomery County Council wished Elrich a full and swift recovery from COVID-19 and assured the community he will continue to perform his responsibilities as County Executive while recovering from the virus at home.

The council also urged residents to take the proper precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They say get vaccinated if you haven’t done so, and get the booster shot as soon as possible.