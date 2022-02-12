Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts annual vision zero event to focus on pedestrian and street safety

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by vice president Evan Glass and other community members this morning during his third annual Visions Zero rally.

The event highlighted the importance of reducing roadway injuries and fatalities.

The rally took place at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road in Wheaton, Maryland, where there has been a significant increase in pedestrian-related incidents.

Members of the community that have been involved in pedestrian incidents spoke out along with other road safety organizations to try to bring awareness to this ongoing issue.

“This is a system failure, and everyone who shares responsibility for eliminating fatalities and injuries on our roads needs to come together and prevent it from happening to those that are using our roads slow down, look out for pedestrians, look out for bicyclists in yield the right of way, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy explained. We’re all using the roads, and all should look out for everybody.”

Montgomery County’s Vision Zero initiative calls for eliminating severe and fatal collisions on County roads for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists by 2030.