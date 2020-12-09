Montgomery County Executive announces proposal to temporarily suspend indoor dining

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During a County Leaders Press Conference, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced that he is sending new COVID-19 restrictions over to the council for approval.

Specifically, Elrich is proposing to temporarily suspend all indoor dining in the county. Additionally, this proposal includes restrictions on religious gathering sizes, restrictions on sports, and limiting retail establishment’s capacity to 150 people, including Big Box stores like Target and Walmart.

If the council signs off on the restrictions, they will go into effect next Tuesday, December 15th.