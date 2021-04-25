Montgomery County elects new Student Member of the Board

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – 17-year-old Hana O’Looney was elected Friday to be the new Student Member of Montgomery County’s Board of Education.

O’Looney, a Junior at Richard Montgomery High School, received over 78% of the student vote.

She said she’s looking forward to starting her term this summer, and she hopes to provide perspective on a variety of topics: A return to in-person learning, diversity in faculty and curriculum, and getting more students involved in the policy making process.

“I want to make structural reforms to how we create policy in our county where we’re required to bring more students who are affected firsthand by the issues we’re talking about into really high-level conversations,” she said.

O’Looney will replace current SMOB Nick Asante and will begin her term for the 2021-2022 school year on July 1.