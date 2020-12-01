Montgomery County elects new council president for 2020-2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council elected a new president and vice president for the 2020-2021 term.

The council unanimously elects Councilmember Tom Hucker to replace outgoing council President Sidney Katz. Hucker serves the southern and eastern portion of Montgomery County which includes Silver Spring, Takoma Park, and the White Oak area. He is also a member of the public safety committee and serves as chair on the transportation and environment committee.

At large councilmember Gabe Albornoz was unanimously elected as vice president, he serves as chair of the health and human services committee.

“When Montgomery County residents put out heads together to address challenges, we know we can do amazing things, that’s what gives me hope as we continue to tackle these two simultaneous crises, the public health crisis and an economic one,” said Tom Hucker, Montgomery County Council President.

In a virtual council meeting, outgoing president Sidney Katz thanked the entire council and shared the county’s accomplishments for the year.