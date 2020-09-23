Montgomery County eases restrictions on religious gatherings

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are loosening restrictions when it comes to religious gatherings.

Places of worship will now be able to host larger gatherings as part of the county’s updated Phase 2 guidelines. This comes after officials met with the county’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles. The Office of Emergency Management is now working closely with members of the Faith Community Working Group to “offset any increased risks.” The new order will require seating members 6 feet apart while at 40% capacity, screenings for COVID-19, and face masks.

Montgomery County executive, Marc Elrich said, “I hope that we can figure out a way, in this and in other areas, to find an appropriate balance to help residents and businesses, and non-profits and faith institutions, to do things the right way.”

The new order went into effect on Tuesday.