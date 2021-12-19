Montgomery County triple shooting leaves man in critical condition

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 13700 block of Ashby Road in Aspen Hill at approximately 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located three adult victims suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to area hospitals.

Two of the victims were transported with serious but non life threatening injuries and are considered stable at the this time. The third victim was transported with life threatening injuries.

As of right now the incident is still under investigation.