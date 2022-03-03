MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents aren’t the only ones who need an up-to-date license; in Montgomery county, your pets need one too.
According to the Montgomery County government, by law, dogs and cats over 4 months of age must wear current rabies and pet license tags.
Officials say your furry friend should have a visible license tag on their collars to ensure proof of vaccination and help them in case they get lost to quickly be reunited with their families.
Tags must be updated as vaccinations are updated by veterinarians.
According to the Montgomery County Animal Service shelter:
Residents of the municipalities of Rockville City and Gaithersburg City must license their pets with their respective municipality. For pet licensing information, Rockville City residents should call 240-314-8937 and Gaithersburg City residents should call 301-258-6343.Montgomery County Animal Service