MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Residents aren’t the only ones who need an up-to-date license; in Montgomery county, your pets need one too.

According to the Montgomery County government, by law, dogs and cats over 4 months of age must wear current rabies and pet license tags.

Officials say your furry friend should have a visible license tag on their collars to ensure proof of vaccination and help them in case they get lost to quickly be reunited with their families.

Tags must be updated as vaccinations are updated by veterinarians.

According to the Montgomery County Animal Service shelter: