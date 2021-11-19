Montgomery County detectives investigate two commercial armed robberies in Rockville

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Detectives say on October 17 and October 25 armed robberies took place of a business located in the 12000 block of Parklawn Dr. in Rockville.  

Officials say an employee was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the shop and demanded money while showcasing a gun he had tucked in his belt.

According to authorities, the suspect took money from a cash register and demanded the employee give him more items from the location.

Once the suspect received the items, he fled the scene, however, the same suspect entered the same establishment around 5:25 a.m. on October 25 and repeated the same robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories