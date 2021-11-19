Montgomery County detectives investigate two commercial armed robberies in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Detectives say on October 17 and October 25 armed robberies took place of a business located in the 12000 block of Parklawn Dr. in Rockville.

Officials say an employee was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the shop and demanded money while showcasing a gun he had tucked in his belt.

According to authorities, the suspect took money from a cash register and demanded the employee give him more items from the location.

Once the suspect received the items, he fled the scene, however, the same suspect entered the same establishment around 5:25 a.m. on October 25 and repeated the same robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.