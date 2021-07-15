Montgomery County Department of Transportation will resume late fees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, a lot of payments were waived to help ease the financial burden some people experienced, but beginning in August, drivers who received a ticket in Montgomery County during the pandemic are expected to pay their late fees.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation waived all late fees on parking tickets to help elevate financial hardship during the pandemic. If payment has not been made by next month drivers will experience a penalty phase along with additional late fees.

“I just believe they should forgive the tickets, It’s been a year. I don’t think the county needs the money. Some people are still experiencing hardship so just forgive the tickets,” said Montgomery County resident, Jay Davis.

Drivers can submit a court request to appeal a ticket. Late fees for parking tickets issued from the beginning of 2020 through June 30, 2021, will be waived if tickets are paid by August first.