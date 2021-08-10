Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection urge residents to report spotted lanternflies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of environmental protection announced an uptick in spotted lanternflies in the area. They are urging residents to report the insects if they are seen.

Spotted lanternflies can be found swarming buildings, landscaping, and tree trunks. They are very harmful to plants and can impact farmers’ food growth.

According to the Maryland department of agriculture, When the Spotted Lanternfly feeds on a tree or plants it digests sap and releases honeydew that promotes mold and fungi growth.

“They are harmful to our plant life and these insects can be annoying for people because of the sticky substances that come from lanternflies. People should report it to their local extension office, the University of Maryland has extension offices in all the counties,” said Stanton Gill, Extension Specialist in IPM and Entomology- University of Maryland Extension Central Maryland Research and Education Center.

Experts say the spotted lanternfly completes its life cycle in one year, and the adult insects hardly live through the winter.