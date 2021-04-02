Montgomery County Delegates call for “robust investigation” into MCPD incident with 5-year-old student

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As local officials respond to the January 2020 incident between two MCPD Officers and a 5-year-old student, some Maryland delegates have expressed outrage towards the incident, calling for action to be taken.

Maryland Delegate Sara Love posted a letter addressed to the county executive, the police chief and officials with the county school system.

The letter calls the incident horrific and abuse of power, calling for an “immediate and robust investigation” into the incident and “swift and strong disciplinary action.”

Almost the entire Montgomery County Delegation has joined me in calling for an investigation into the recently uncovered incident with a 5-year-old boy who was abused by 2 MCPD officers and failed by MCPS staff. They must be held accountable for this incomprehensible violence. pic.twitter.com/Uau8z85WbU — Delegate Sara Love (@SaraLove4MD) April 2, 2021

The Montgomery County Council has scheduled an agenda item for Tuesday, April 6 to discuss the incident concerning school policy, officer training and disciplinary considerations.