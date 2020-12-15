Montgomery County delays return to in-person learning at public schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools will not send students back in January as it had planned to, with leaders now saying the earliest they would send students back in February.

A new plan would allow larger groups of students to come back in February, if numbers improve.

During a Board of education meeting on Tuesday, members voted to keep the MCPS reopening metrics the same. Right now, the county is far away from meeting that threshold. With nearly 44 cases per 100,000 residents, MCPS is looking for a number closer to 15 cases per 100,00 residents to start bringing students back.

“We have to listen to our state health officials, our state leaders, and local health officials. They are consistent on those 5 to 15 cases per 100,000 residents. However, they have given us more latitude in moving more students back into schools once we hit that threshold,” said Superintendent Jack Smith.



The Board of Education will meet on January 12th to decide if students may be able to go back in February.