Montgomery County COVID-19 metrics trend in the right direction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 metrics are trending in the right direction in Maryland’s largest county.

The latest data shows Montgomery County’s test positivity rate is under 4.4 percent. The last time the county reported that same positivity rate was in mid-November.

As for case counts, Montgomery County is reporting under 16 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s a steep decline from the county’s peak just over a month ago at nearly 50 cases per 100,000 residents, back in mid-January.

Both of those metrics have been on a relatively steady decline since the end of the holiday season.