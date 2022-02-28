MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After almost two years, the Montgomery County Council will return to in-person meetings on March 15.

In the spring of 2020, the council and other local governments transitioned to virtual meetings during the pandemic. Although Montgomery County Public Schools have been meeting in person for over a year, county leaders said an updated audiovisual system required to host and broadcast meetings, delayed their return. The county will also still provide the option of in-person or virtual testimonies from the public.

“Now that we are able to, this is another positive sign of being able to move forward,” said President Gabe Albornoz. “And we’re excited to test the new equipment, which we know will enhance opportunities for our residents to access their local elected officials.”

Furthermore, information and specifics about how the meetings will be run will be announced in the coming days.