Montgomery County Council votes on resolution in favor of Washington D.C. statehood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington D.C. is continuing on its journey to becoming a state. Montgomery County Council stood in solidarity with the district by voting in support of legislation on D.C. statehood.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments approved a resolution calling for statehood for the District of Columbia last week. This passed resolution represents the Montgomery County Council as one voice fully supporting the codification of the resolution.

The council says it’s important for Maryland to support its neighbors in their struggle for equal representation in congress and the autonomy they are entitled to.

Tom Hucker, County Council President said, “Over 712,000 residents who have been denied their civil rights. This is an indefensible disenfranchisement of those residents.”