Montgomery County Council votes on health regulations, increasing capacity limits

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Council voted in favor of approving health regulations on gatherings and facilities, following Governor Hogan’s recent announcement to lift various restrictions.

The loosened restrictions including increasing outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people and increase indoor gatherings to a maximum of 25 people.

The meeting did not go without criticisms of Hogan’s recent decision, both for the extensive lifting of restrictions and how they were announced.

“What governor Hogan did this week was irresponsible,” Councilmember Will Jawando said. “it was reckless, [it] endangered people’s lives, and I daresay, it was politically motivated.”

Restrictions for restaurants, fitness centers and other facilities will increase from 25% to 50% on March 26th.

Council President Tom Hucker said the county would follow their health officials’ guidelines, and their conservative steps to reopening have kept their covid metrics low.

“It’s our job to do what’s best for Montgomery County residents,” he said. “And that means taking more protective measures.”

The council says they will continue to monitor the situation as they will re-evaluate their restrictions in the coming weeks.

The regulations include the following: