Montgomery County Council reacts to Governor Hogan lifting COVID-19 restrictions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local officials are responding following Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement that on March 12th capacity limits will be lifted in Maryland.

Specifically, Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker said that easing these restrictions while the county is still not receiving enough vaccinations is reckless. He also added that Hogan is rejecting the scientific advice of medical professionals such as Dr. Fauci that say this is not the time to roll back public safety measures.

Hucker said, “Here we have enlightened and progressive Maryland, we have a Governor who has just thrown aside all of the recommendations from our top national health officials and substituted his judgement for theirs.”

The Montgomery County Council is also looking into what further restrictions they can put in place at the county level.