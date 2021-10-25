Montgomery County Council pushes for e-scooter laws

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Councilmember Sidney Katz and Vice President Gabe Albornoz introduced Bill 36-21.

This will work to establish laws in Montgomery County for anyone riding an e-scooter by setting age requirements for use, limiting speeds and requiring helmets and reflectors.

“Electric scooters are a growing transportation method; however, there are few laws on the books regarding their operation,” said Councilmember Katz, who is chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee. “The Council wants to encourage all types of transportation options, but we must do so in a way that is safe for everyone, including electric scooter riders.”

According to the council, the new legislation would permit County residents to register an electric low-speed scooter for personal use.

The bill would also require the owner of two or more e-scooters to register and pay a fee for an e-scooter fleet offered for rent in the County. In addition, the bill would establish operating and parking requirements for e-scooter use in the County.

Additional rules include prohibiting parking an electric scooter in multiple areas, not operating an electric scooter faster than 15 miles per hour, and residents under 18-years-old should wear a helmet when riding an e-scooter on a public street.

The public hearing for the bill is scheduled on Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m.