Montgomery County Council passes bill to improve transparency and data gathering in the police department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council has passed a bill to improve transparency and data gathering in the Montgomery County Police Department.

The purpose of Bill 45-20 is to create publicly available data related to race, ethnicity, gender, and other information about residents who are stopped by police. Councilmember Will Jawando spearheaded this bill and says there are massive disparities in who is stopped and frisked, detained, and issued trespassing orders.

“This bill will build out the data that we need to improve practice, to improve performance, and to make sure that everyone, no matter where you live in the county, feels safe, protected and not discriminated against,” said Jawando.

Bill 45-20 will make the following changes to County Law:

Require MCPD to report demographic information about residents stopped (including a stop and frisk that does not result in an arrest) to the Council by Feb. 1 annually.

Require MCPD to maintain data on race and ethnicity, use of force incidents, criminal citations and juvenile citations, among others, and to post the data on its web portal.

Generally, amend the law governing policing.

Once the data is collected, MCPD will report the demographic information to the council every year and it will be made public on the county’s web portal.