Montgomery County Council pass new guidance to allow spectators at youth sports games

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council held a public hearing on Friday to vote on an amended Board of Health regulation and provide updated guidance for allowing spectators at sporting events.

Tom Hucker, president of Montgomery County Council, said, “We recognize the benefit of sports and the benefits of these activities on the physical and emotional well-being on our youth especially at a time where social interaction is so critical.”

In this updated regulation, two spectators per athlete can attend games with a maximum of 50 fans if there is a barrier between the spectators and athletes/coaches and if the area is large enough for social distancing.

Hans Reimer, County Council member said, “this is an interim step and we’re at the very early stages of spring sports. I think there are some issues that we’ll need to evolve on in a couple weeks.”

Parents also asked for the council to reconsider masks mandates for athletes during vigorous physical activity.

MCPS parent Angela Mussio said, “Montgomery County is an outlier and is interpreting the AAP’s guidance than every other jurisdiction in Maryland and the surrounding areas. I urge you to take a closer look at the guidelines and to amend your mask mandate to follow their recommendation.”

MCPS is also working with the county on waivers for larger venues that can safely hold more people

Dr. Earl Stoddard from the OPffice of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said, “We agree that there can be a capacity beyond 50 for many of these venues. We just want to be working with those individuals like MCPS to make sure that each facility has the appropriate protocols in place.”

This amended Board of Health regulation will go into effect April 2 at 5 p.m.