Montgomery County Council introducing legislation requiring county employees be vaccinated with no weekly testing option

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Council is introducing legislation that requires county employees to get vaccinated.

If this legislation is passed, county employees will no longer have the option to submit weekly test results. While the legislation does include medical exemptions, there is no religious exemption.

“i just think its really important our public should not be interacting with any county worker, and putting themselves at risk,” said Councilmember Will Jawando. “We also want to keep our other employees safe.”

County Council President Tom Hucker said the council doesn’t have “reliable data” yet about how many employees might leave because of a mandate. But this comes after County Executive Marc Elrich shared concerns that this could have a negative public safety impact.

Three employee unions released a statement calling the legislation “an outrageous intrusion” and a misuse of authority.