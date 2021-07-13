Montgomery County Council introduces Medicare for all resolution

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDMV) — Montgomery County Council introduced a resolution urging the United States Congress to guarantee health coverage for all residents through the Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act and the Medicare for All Act of 2021.

This would provide universal, comprehensive health coverage for patients not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but also longer-term, without copays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

The number of uninsured Americans hit 32.8 million in 2019. In Montgomery County, that number was over 73,000, more than 7 percent of the county’s population.

Council President Hucker says every person deserves high-quality health care especially when the pandemic has exacerbated health outcomes especially for those in black and brown communities.

“We know that families and individuals who are uninsured are much less likely to access preventative health care, and other health care benefits that don’t just benefit them and their families, but also our public health as a whole,” said Council Vice President, Gabe Albornoz.

Montgomery County would be following Prince George’s County’s lead, becoming only the second county in the state to introduce a Medicare for All resolution.