Montgomery County Council introduces FY2021 appropriations, includes $5+ million for tourism sector

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council introduced new appropriations for the County Government’s 2021 Operating Budget this week, which included $5,050,000 towards relief for the tourism industry.

The appropriation looks to support the recovery of businesses who work in hospitality, travel and tourism. County councilmember Andrew Friedson said hospitality businesses have been one of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

Friedson

“This is a key, targeted approach to be able to ensure that these critical anchor organizations that are so central to our economy, to our tourism industry are able to keep going.”

Friedson quoted the reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics/Center Employment Statistics, saying Montgomery and Frederick Counties experienced a 44% decline in leisure and hospitality jobs from April 2019 to April 2020, compared to an 11% employment decline in all job losses during the same period.

A public hearing on the appropriations has been tentatively scheduled for Tuesday,

November 10.