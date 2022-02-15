Montgomery County Council introduces bill requiring single-use bathrooms in county buildings and businesses be gender-inclusive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Montgomery County Council introduced a bill that would require single-use bathrooms in businesses and county buildings to be gender-inclusive.

The lead sponsors of Bill 4-22 are Councilmember Katz and Council Vice President Glass, and they say the goals of this bill include helping to decrease barriers, encourage full community inclusion, and strengthen the dignity and personal safety. Mark Eckstein of Metro DC PFLAG has been an advocate in Montgomery County and the state as lawmakers consider similar legislation. He says his involvement began after students talked about their discomfort with segregated spaces.

“Just imagine going into those establishments and where there were two restrooms, they’re both single-use, and instead of having much women’s and men, you just say restroom, and it solves tons and tons and tons of problems,” said Eckstein.

Sociologist Simone Kolysh identifies as nonbinary and says many transgender people rely on apps to tell them were available and safe bathrooms are, showing the need for inclusivity. But also says it’s important to move the conversation further than being inclusive based on gender identity and focus on building overall accessible spaces for everyone.

“I also think this is an issue of policing people based on visual perception or read of somebody’s identity because again, you’re not supposed to make assumptions about whether someone belongs in whatever bathroom because you don’t know their identity,” said Kolysh.

Vice President Evan Glass points out that this doesn’t only benefit gender-nonconforming people but also parents, those with disabilities, or people just tired of waiting in long bathroom lines.

“That opens up opportunities for everybody and makes everybody feel safe, and makes everybody feel welcome,” said Glass.

A public hearing for this bill is tentatively scheduled for March 8 at 1:30 p.m.