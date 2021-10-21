Montgomery County Council introduces bill regarding property tax credit for first responders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new bill was recently introduced to establish property tax credit for first responders. Proponents of the bill say they are aiming to encourage emergency response teams to live and invest in Montgomery County.

According to Bill 39-21, certain Montgomery County first responders and emergency dispatchers could get up to $2,500 dollars in yearly credit.

However, the employee must be a legal owner of the property and the property must be the principal residence of the employee.

County leaders say, Montgomery County Police had an uptick in resignations and have left the force, which is why lawmakers hope this bill will help recruit and retain first responders in the area.

“Over the past several years, we have seen troubling trends in recruitment and retention, job vacancies and high attrition rates within the Montgomery County Police Department, Fire and Rescue Service and the Emergency Call Center,” said Council President Hucker. “We all benefit when first responders live in the communities they serve. This legislation sends an important signal to our first responders and emergency personnel that we both appreciate and value their work, that they have our steadfast support, and that they are valued members of our community.”

A public hearing for this bill is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

The Council staff report for Bill 39-21 can be viewed here.