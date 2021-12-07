Montgomery County Council elects new leaders, reflects on 2021 legislation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council elected new leadership Tuesday morning, signifying the end of one legislative chapter, and the start of another.

“We all had plans of what we had hoped to do. All of our plans had to be made secondary to continuing to navigate through what has been an unprecedented time with an indefinite end,” Councilmember Andrew Friedson said as he reflected on a tough 2021 during Tuesday’s session.

Heading into the third year of the pandemic, Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz is climbing the ladder to the rank of President and councilmember Evan Glass will serve as VP.

One thing that’ll stick with Albornoz from this past year is the passage of Ezechiel’s Law, requiring window guards to be installed in rental housing. The law is named for a two-year-old boy who died after falling out of a Takoma Park apartment window last year.

“It’s Ezechiel’s Law, that’s my favorite, that was really remarkable. Such an unbelievably tragic case and so unbelievably preventable,” said Albornoz.

After the unanimous vote to elect him President, Albornoz said one of his main goals heading into his presidency is addressing food insecurity.

“We’ve arrived at a point where I believe we can boldly state that we can end childhood hunger in our community in the next three years,” said Albornoz.

This time next year, Montgomery County will have two additional districts, and with that comes two additional council members. 2022 will be the last year for a nine-member council before it grows to 11.