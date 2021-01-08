Montgomery County Council delays bill that allows janitorial staff a 30 hour work week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Janitors working in Montgomery county may have to wait another year to receive a guaranteed 30 hour work week.

A year ago, the Montgomery County council passed a bill that required employers to provide at least 30 hours of work for each employee working as a janitor in office buildings that occupy about 350,000 square feet in the County.

This bill was supposed to be in effect this month, however with limited work due to the pandemic, The Montgomery county council pushed this initiative back until next year.

Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council member, stated:

“Hopefully later in this year, and when this bill is set to kick in again now in January 1 2022, there will be people occupying office buildings there will be a need for these cleaners and maintenance workers to come back and they can benefit from the original intent of the bill which is to provide more stability.”

The Bill is set to be in effect January of 2021.