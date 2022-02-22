Montgomery County Council: committee on animal care

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery county council established a new committee that will benefit the county’s furry friends.

Bill 37-21, Animal Control – Animal Services Advisory Committee, will go into effect this summer and will work to protect the wellbeing of animals.

The responsibilities of the advisory committee include highlighting animal rescue, controlling the animal population, and reporting the mistreatment of animals.

Anyone is welcome to apply. The council says positions should open up by next month.

“A caring community shows compassion for all our animal friends, especially those who are lost or suffering,” said Council President Albornoz, who also serves as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. “The mission of our Animal Services and Adoption Center is not only providing care for lost and stray animals but also finding them loving homes. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’ This new advisory committee will help ensure our animals are treated with humanity and compassion.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more households in the United States are beginning to own more pets, which is why this advisory committee will play an important role in Montgomery County to ensure households provide a healthy environment for animals.

According to a press release from the council:

The Animal Services Advisory Committee will have 11 voting members, who will represent different stakeholders, and three, non-voting ex officio members from the Office of Animal Services. All members will be appointed by the Executive and confirmed by the Council.