Montgomery County Council approves special appropriation for MFD program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Council approved special appropriation to help protect the MFD program that aims to assist thousands of minority, female, and disabled-owned businesses gain access to opportunities in contracting.

This special appropriation will fund a $700,000 disparity study that would extend this program until December 31st 2023.

Council President Hucker says these businesses are the backbone to our economy and have suffered from a lack of contracting diversity in the past.

“We spend in Montgomery County over a billion dollars in procurement contracting each year, so we need to make sure that we do that equitably, and we do so in ways that maximally assist our local economy,” said Hucker.

The study will have to be resubmitted to the council by July 1st of 2023 to confirm the need to continue the program.

The special appropriation will require the county attorney to provide a status update by January 31st 2022.