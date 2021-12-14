Montgomery County Council approves hazard pay settlement

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After weeks of dispute with the County Executive, the council approved COVID-19 hazard payments to settle grievances of county employees who worked during the pandemic.

The council approved about $1.5 million to 83 public safety employees who were left out of previous agreements. These payments will go to county police employees, fire and rescue services employees, and sheriff’s office employees.

After the payments were approved, the council still sent a memo to Elrich requesting information and shared concerns about the settlement process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories