Montgomery County Council approves hazard pay settlement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After weeks of dispute with the County Executive, the council approved COVID-19 hazard payments to settle grievances of county employees who worked during the pandemic.

The council approved about $1.5 million to 83 public safety employees who were left out of previous agreements. These payments will go to county police employees, fire and rescue services employees, and sheriff’s office employees.

After the payments were approved, the council still sent a memo to Elrich requesting information and shared concerns about the settlement process.