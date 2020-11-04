Montgomery County could see stricter COVID-19 restrictions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Marc Elrich signed an executive order that aims to tighten COVID-19 restrictions in the county.
These restrictions would include a maximum capacity of 25% for indoor dining, places of worship, fitness centers, museums and galleries.
Restaurants would be required to take down the contact information of patrons before dining.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- WV Gov. Justice reacts to President Trump’s election comments
- Biden wins Wisconsin, flipping state from 2016
- Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop vote counting in Michigan
- Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate
- Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update to West Virginia
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App