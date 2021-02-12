Montgomery County could see mass vaccination site in near future

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Despite frustration after some have been waiting to get vaccinated, the state of Maryland is looking into opening a mass vaccination site in Montgomery County.

County officials seem to be okay with the idea of opening a site at the fairgrounds in Gaithersburg. Currently, the state has a mass vaccination at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County and the Baltimore Convention Center. Those sites give about 2,000 vaccinations per day. There are still concerns about the number of vaccinations allocated to each jurisdiction, many saying there just isn’t enough.

“We have presented the state multiple options in terms of if they do want a mass vaccination site here including the fairgrounds, we presented that informally as well as formally,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Chief Health Officer, Montgomery County.

Another site is expected in Western Maryland.