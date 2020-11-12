Montgomery County could re-open schools in January 2021

The school system will consider state recommendations before moving forward

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 restrictions were put back into place in Maryland, Montgomery County’s Board of Education announced it aims to resume in-person learning by next year.

A vote was passed approving a plan to re-open schools in January. Students and parents are on both sides of either re-opening schools or continuing distance learning.

Positive cases have been on the rise in the county, recently averaging about 150 positive cases per day. The tentative plan is laid out in phases of reopening.

School officials say a survey will be sent out to parents on how the system should move forward. But they will heavily rely on public health officials to make the final call.

“We are continuing to rely on our state, on the CDC, and on our local health organizations to give us recommendations and advice on how to move forward,” said Dr. Jack Smith, Montgomery County Public Schools, superintendent.

The survey is available until December 3.