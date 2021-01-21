Montgomery County could be the home of a new pandemic prevention center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County could soon be home to a new state of the art global Pandemic Prevention Center.

If 2020, taught us anything, it’s that we must be prepared in the event of another pandemic. The Montgomery County Council has introduced special appropriation to help develop and advocate for a new global Pandemic Prevention Center in the county.

The appropriation will support a contract with ConnectedDMV, a regional non-profit, to develop a scope of work and future operations of a global Pandemic Prevention Center within the region. This funding will support ConnectedDMV’s $2.5 million dollar strategy phase.

A public hearing for the subject resolution is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

at 1:30 pm.