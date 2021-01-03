Montgomery County continue temporary free bus fares while Metrobus resumes fare collection

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has announced their bus operations will maintain their temporary rear-door boarding practices as well as suspended fare collection into the new year.

This contrasts the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) decision to reinstate their fare collection for their Metrobus operations on January 3, requiring a standard payment of $2 dollars by cash, smarTrip card, phone app, or other accepted passes.

MCDOT reports they are working towards resuming fare collection in 2021, but no date has been established.

They are also in the process of installing protective partitions at the fare collection area of the county’s 400 buses

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will resume Metrobus front-door boarding and fare collection on Sunday, while Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will maintain their free rides and rear-door boarding.