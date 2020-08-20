Montgomery County Commission for Women commemorates 100 years of women’s suffrage

The Montgomery County Commission for Women held a virtual celebration Wednesday night, commemorating the 100 year anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

Various local figures, educators and speakers contributed to the commemoration, showcasing pieces of history and entertainment for the event.

“Although there were still many women who did not get voting rights when the ratification first occurred, we acknowledge the piece of victory for women and bring to you an entertaining and educational presentation of our past,” Commission President Nicole Drew said “And a look into the future of women’s voting rights.”

Videos were included in the commemoration of County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council, who read an official proclamation to declare August as Women’s Suffrage Commemoration Month.

“We recommend that residents and civic institutions ensure all students and adults have the opportunity to learn about and commemorate the suffrage movement,” Councilmember Tom Hucker said. “And the vital role women hold in our democracy.”

Commemoration Co-Chair Patti Maclay said the celebration was quickly modified to fit a virtual platform as they wanted to properly memorialize the centennial of women’s suffrage.