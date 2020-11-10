Montgomery County closes down late-night alcohol sales program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of businesses in Montgomery County with a waiver to serve alcohol after 10 p.m., will now have to find another way to make money.

Montgomery County’s Late-Night Alcohol Sales Program was launched as part of an executive order in early October. The regulations stated that the program would automatically be suspended if:

  • The County’s three-day test positivity average exceeds 3.25 percent;
  • The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 100;
  • There is an increased association of indoor and outdoor dining with COVID-19 positive contacts of greater than 3 percent combined;
  • Or more than 10 percent of inspected participants result in findings that warrant a citation, closure or revocation of a permit.

According to the County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard the three-day average of new confirmed cases is 167 and the three-day test positivity average is 3.9%. 

This cancellation affected 198 businesses in the county.

