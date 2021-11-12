Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

So far, the county received more than 13,000 doses for children

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents.

Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to completely remove the mask mandate. Some still highly suggest residents wear masks indoors as COVID-19 transmission rates are still rising.

As of Friday, 87% of the county’s total population received at least one dose of a vaccine. Officials believe focusing on getting more vaccinations for young children in the coming weeks is the best way forward.

Dr. Earl Stoddard said, “I have every confidence we’re going to get there. We’ve gotten there with every other category, and I don’t see how this is any different. It’s just a matter of how fast we’re going to get there based on the doses provided to us.”

So far, the county has received more than 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children.