Montgomery County changes mask mandate, lifts at 85% vaccination rate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is taking a new approach when it comes to repealing and reinstating its mask mandate after passing a new public health order Tuesday afternoon.

The county’s mask mandate was lifted last Thursday after seven days of moderate transmission in the county, but just two days later, the county jumped back into the substantial transmission.

Under previous legislation, that meant the mask mandate had to go back into effect as soon as possible. Under the new order passed by the council Tuesday, the county has to see seven consecutive days of substantial transmission before reinstating the mandate. The mandate goes away once 85% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, the county reported four consecutive days of substantial transmission. If the county hits the seven-day mark, the mask mandate will go back into effect next week.