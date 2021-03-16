Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce reacts to mass vaccination site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce has been a strong advocate for a mass vaccination site and is reacting to the news of it with optimism.

This comes after Montgomery County leaders announced that a new site would be coming to the county after months of urging the state. The commerce is especially proud that two of its board member organizations Montgomery College and Holy Cross Health will be facilitating this site.

MCCC says that this will ensure that its residents have greater access to the vaccine, which brings us one step closer to a much-needed economic recovery.

Gigi Godwin, MCCC President and CEO, said, “We advocate for a quality of life and in order for all aspects of our quality of life to be successful we have to make sure everyone is safe and healthy and taken care of. And a big piece of that right now is getting that vaccine distributed.”